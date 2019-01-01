Bumblebee director has ‘all kinds of ideas’ for a sequel

Director Travis Knight has lots of ideas for a potential Bumblebee sequel.

The 2018 movie followed Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenage girl who finds and befriends a Transformer named Bumblebee. It marked the sixth instalment of the live-action Transformers franchise.

Bumblebee won positive reviews, especially for Steinfeld’s performance and the nostalgic ‘80s setting, and director Knight has now indicated that he would like to helm a follow-up.

“In my mind, I have all kinds of ideas for where Charlie goes from here; where Bumblebee goes from here; where Optimus Prime goes from here,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “In my mind, I’ve already made those movies on some level… I love these characters, so it’d be a thrill to be able to tell a different kind of story in this universe. Time will tell.”

Bumblebee also featured John Cena in a key part, and Dylan O’Brien, Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux in voice roles.

And while the feature had plenty of star power, Knight is adamant that it wouldn’t have been the same without Steinfeld.

“Well, there’s the old saying that directing is 90 per cent casting, and I was incredibly blessed to have Hailee Steinfeld as my leading lady. She is one for the ages. She is incredibly talented; she’s so good. From the outset, I knew that she was my Charlie,” he gushed.

Even though a new Bumblebee film is yet to get the go-ahead from studio bosses, it may be some time coming as Steinfeld is busy with new TV series Dickinson, which delves into the life and work of American writer Emily Dickinson.

Though if the chance arises, the 22-year-old has previously stated she’s open to revisiting the character.

"I think (Charlie is) still capable of so much and we see that throughout the course of this film and we see how much growth takes place in such a short period of time that by the end of the film, you know, even though she's overcome so much," she said to Cinemablend.com.