Taron Egerton more comfortable at gay clubs than soccer matches

Taron Egerton has always felt more “at home” in a gay club than at a soccer match.

The actor is perhaps best known for his role as delinquent-turned-spy Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, a part which he reprised in 2017 sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

However, Taron has now divulged that he struggled to get to grips with his character in the action series and is much more comfortable in his latest part – playing music icon Elton John in Rocketman.

"I always felt more at home in a gay club than at a football match," he told British GQ magazine. “I’m so anxious to know that what we shot survives the studio system. Because this film feels like me finally going to the world: here I am.”

Taron shot to fame in Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-style action movie, starring alongside Colin Firth, who portrayed a spy who takes a joyriding Eggsy off the streets and teaches him the life skills of a super-suave operative.

Yet, there was something about the role which made him feel like “an imposter”.

“Without ever wishing to seem ungrateful for the Kingsman thing… as much as I love the films, especially the first, I will always feel like something of an imposter in that world. The ‘guy’, the ‘bro’, the ‘stunt guy’. I’ve never been that guy. I’m just not. I’m the guy who was playing Seymour (Krelborn) in Little Shop of Horrors when he was 17," the 29-year-old insisted, referencing the Broadway musical's timid leading man.

The Welshman landed the role of a young Elton after Tom Hardy struggled to sing the British musician’s famous songs.

Taron had performed Elton’s tune I’m Still Standing in 2016 animated film Sing, in which he voiced a gorilla named Johnny, and along with an obvious likeness to the singer, was a shoo-in for the role.

“That’s the calling card for the film, I suppose,” he smiled. “That’s kind of been the root of everything, the fact that I can just about hold a tune… I just hope I’m good.”