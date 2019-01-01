Barbra Streisand 'amazed' by taco truck at Colin Hanks' low-key party

Barbra Streisand was "amazed" by the taco truck Colin Hanks had organised to cater for a recent party.

The actor made an appearance on his friend Busy Philipps' late-night show Busy Tonight on Wednesday night (23Apr19), where he spoke about his sitcom Life in Pieces.

During the chat, Colin shared that he had actually thrown an event for the entire cast after they wrapped shooting the fourth season, and his co-star James Brolin and his wife Barbra enjoyed the bash, and especially the food.

"(Barbra) came over to the house so relaxed and cool, (but) she was amazed by the taco truck," he recalled. "She was amazed. She said, 'Wait a minute, let me get this straight, I can just walk up and order as many quesadillas as I want?' And I said, 'Yes, you can do that, Barbra.' She was like, 'This is incredible, this is amazing, why don't I have this at my house?'"

Colin, who is the eldest son of actor Tom Hanks, went on to reassure Barbra that she could get her own taco truck and made sure to pass on a couple of the vendor's cards.

However, the star did share that his original idea for the get-together did change when he found out that the music icon would be in attendance.

"It was really something super casual... It was an excuse for all of us to get together before we all broke off for the summertime, which was nice," the 41-year-old insisted. "(James) RSVP'd and said, 'Yeah, I'm going to be there. The wife's gonna come.' And my wife (Samantha Bryant) just went, 'What?' And the whole chill backyard barbecue totally changed, all of a sudden there were flower decorations and there was all of this stuff that needed to be done."