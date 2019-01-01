Chris Evans: 'Ex Jenny Slate thought I was a mindless bro'

Avengers hunk Chris Evans is convinced his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate, had quite the shock when she realised he wasn't the kind of guy she thought he was.

The movie star hooked up with the actress and comedienne while they shot 2017 movie Gifted and their on/off romance lasted until March, 2018, when the stars decided to go their separate ways.

Evans tells Men’s Journal magazine he's still fond of Slate and thinks he may have surprised her - because he wasn't a sports dude.

"She was just like, ‘Man, you’re not like what I thought you were going to be'," he laughs. "I can speak fluent 'bro', but I don’t consider myself one. I wear a hat, and I drink beer, and I like sports. But I was a big theatre dork in high school, you know what I mean?"

Evans also tells the magazine he is on the hunt for love, but his dream woman, Jennifer Lopez, is taken.

The Avengers: Endgame star admits J.Lo has been his crush for years and when he came face to face with her at the Oscars this year, he almost had a panic attack.

"I was just thinking, 'Don’t be annoying, don’t be annoying, shut up Chris, just shut up. Don’t be a dickhead. Don’t say anything, because you don’t know what to say'," he smiles. "She’s been a major crush of mine for so long."

But unfortunately for Chris, Lopez recently accepted boyfriend Alex Rodriguez marriage proposal.