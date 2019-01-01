Ben Barnes wants romcom role

Ben Barnes is on the hunt for a smart romcom.

The English actor has made a name for himself playing dark characters, such as Dorian Gray in the 2009 movie based on Oscar Wilde’s famous novel, Logan in TV show Westworld and Billy Russo in small screen offering The Punisher.

But Ben has revealed he’s keen to take on more light-hearted roles in the future.

“I'm always looking to do whatever I haven't just done,” he told Flaunt magazine. “So having played that kind of character in The Punisher and that kind of untrustworthiness of the ego and selfishness of something like Logan in Westworld I think that it would be nice to do something a little more sunnier.

“I grew with all those ‘80s romcoms and those Harry Met Sally sort of things and the Richard Curtis types and (I’m) always looking for something really kind of positive to go out into the world like that. But it's so rare to find one that really kind of fresh and funny but something like that is definitely on my bucket list.”

However, Ben knows that as soon as he lands a romcom role, he’ll be ready to go back to the dark side again.

“As soon as I do something like that then I'll want to do something set in a prison, do you know what I mean? Just to kind of have balance,” he smiled.

The 37-year-old can next be seen in TV series Gold Digger, about a wealthy older woman who falls in love with a younger man.