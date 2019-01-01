Rose McGowan 'didn't think she'd survive' last few years

Rose McGowan has spoken out about how hard it's been in the years since she came forward with sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In October 2017, the Charmed star publicly accused the disgraced Hollywood producer of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, after The New York Times revealed she was part of a settlement involving the movie mogul.

During an interview with journalist Sam Baker at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on Saturday (27Apr19), the 45-year-old spoke candidly about her experiences since opening up about the incident, and confessed that there have been times when she didn’t think she’d pull through.

“It’s been a hard couple of years,” the star sighed. “There were some times in the last year and a half that I didn’t feel like I was going to survive it, to tell you the truth. But I’m here and I’m with you and I’m happy.”

While the actress refused to talk about Weinstein directly - quipping that he "doesn’t deserve the airtime" - she did share her thoughts on the "sexist bulls**t" that she experienced when working in Hollywood.

Highlighting the expectations for women to dress and act a certain way, Rose shared her belief that the majority of the problem comes from women feeling unable to speak out and have a voice in the male-dominated industry.

“I think anger is something that is so forbidden - especially for women,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with the male point of view. It’s just when it’s the only one that it becomes a problem.”