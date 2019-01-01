Henry Golding promises The Gentlemen will be full of ‘amazing’ one-liners

Henry Golding has promised Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen will be packed full of “amazing” one-liners.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor is starring in an unknown role in the upcoming film, which tells the story of a British drug lord who tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, and Matthew McConaughey are to headline the project, and while little else is known about the plot, Henry is adamant that the dialogue is great.

“(This) is the magic of Guy Ritchie, he has these amazing one-liners that he is super famous for, which in that collaborative process, you actually create with him,” he said in a video chat for Collider.com. “Some of these lines we come up with are absolutely amazing. Traditionally, Guy Ritchie.”

Henry didn’t give any details about any action sequences, but he did share that Guy tends to make last-minute changes to the script. However, the star found the experience of learning to be “malleable” very exciting.

“You have to really be able to be on your toes and go to set knowing your lines but also understanding that they could totally be flipped on their head. The whole action, the whole scene that you’ve built up in your head, could go out the window,” the 32-year-old stated.

Elsewhere, Henry divulged that he has shot most of his scenes with Charlie and Matthew, and that Hugh’s character is a real departure for the Love Actually actor.

“Hugh Grant (is) in a role that you’ve never seen him in, saying words that you would never think that he would utter,” he smiled. “I mean, there’s a whole host of amazing actors. Most of my scenes are with Charlie and Matthew, ‘cause much like Guy Ritchie’s stories they (separate) and then come back nearer the end in this huge crescendo.”

The Gentlemen, also featuring Jeremy Strong and Colin Farrell, is set to hit cinemas in 2020.