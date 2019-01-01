Milla Jovovich opens up about hellish abortion

Actress Milla Jovovich has blasted America's abortion laws, revealing she underwent an emergency procedure to terminate a pregnancy two years ago.

The Resident Evil star has taken to Instagram to reveal she was over four months pregnant and shooting on location in eastern Europe when she went into pre-term labour.

"I had to be awake for the whole procedure," she writes. "It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through.

"I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns."

The mum-of-two spiralled into "one of the worst depressions of my life" and "isolated" herself for months, explaining she tried to "keep a strong face" for her kids.

And she doesn't want any other woman in the U.S. states, which are fighting to outlaw abortion, to go through the same hell: "Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to.

"I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake."

She has joined actress Alyssa Milano among the activists speaking out about the proposed new laws.

The former Melrose Place star has urged women to stop having sex "until we get bodily autonomy back".