Paris Hilton: 'Lindsay Lohan is lame and embarrassing'

Paris Hilton slammed Lindsay Lohan while addressing some of her most publicised feuds during a recent TV appearance.

The star spoke candidly about her celebrity fallouts in a chat with host Andy Cohen on Tuesday's episode (14May19) of Watch What Happens Live!.

During a game of Plead the Fifth, the star was tasked with saying three nice things about Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, with whom she used to be close friends in the mid-2000s.

After a short pause, The American Meme star said: "She's beyond. Lame and embarrassing."

The host of the hit Bravo show remarked that the comments were nicer than he expected, after the star had previously called Lindsay a "pathological liar" and a "firec**tch".

Andy, 50, went on to ask the hotel heiress-turned-DJ about her reported feud with fellow reality star Kim Kardashian in 2011, which she profusely denied.

"I think it was the media just making something up," the 38-year-old insisted. "We've know each other since we were literally two years old."

The social media sensation also cited the mother-of-four as the inspiration for her new single B.F.A. (Best Friend's A*s), laughing: "Her a*s is hot. I love it." Kim also appears in the video for the new track.

While Paris lauded Kim for her successful reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star remained coy about returning to screens anytime soon because she doesn't want to tarnish the legacy of her Fox/E! series The Simple Life, which she fronted with best friend Nicole Richie.

"I get calls every single day," Paris confessed. "(But), how do you compare to that show?"