Sarah Jessica Parker slams tabloid for penning false story about her marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker has taken aim at U.S. tabloid magazine The National Enquirer after they prepared a "untrue, disgraceful" story about her marriage.

The Divorce actress, who will celebrate her 22nd wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Broderick on 19 May (19), took to Instagram to share an email she'd received from the publication, asking for comment on the piece.

The message stated an insider had informed them that Sarah and Matthew were "caught on camera in a public screaming match… The source says they erupted at each other over dinner, and their argument spilled out into the street where Sarah confronted Matthew over how much time he is spending in London."

In response to the allegations, Sarah slammed the continued false stories about the state of her marriage, and insisted they're far from the truth.

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London,” she wrote.

“There was no ‘screaming match’ as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."

Matthew is currently starring in a production of The Starry Messenger opposite former Downton Abbey actress Elizabeth McGovern at London's Wyndham's Theatre.

Concluding her post, Sarah urged the magazine and its sister publications to "celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years".

"Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There’s your ‘scoop’ From a ‘reliable source’. #tabloidharassment," she finished.