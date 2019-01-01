Khloe Kardashian: 'Daughter True can feel negative energy'

Khloe Kardashian is remaining on good terms with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True.

Back in February (19), it was revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan, 28, had cheated on the reality star with 21-year-old social media influencer Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of the star's sibling Kylie Jenner.

Speaking to Laura Wasser during an appearance on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that the couple try to maintain positive energy around 13-month-old.

"True is like one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening but to me she does know," the 34-year-old shared. "She feels energy and I'm a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her."

The Good American fashion mogul went on to share that she is still dealing with the split, and often struggles to control her emotions so soon after the event.

"For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and those emotions can be heightened at times," Khloe confessed. "It does f**king suck, it does. There's moments that our personal emotions are still in there."

Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian insisted the star is moving on with her life and is putting all of her focus into her role as a mother.

"She is very strong and I just think that she's in a really good place," the mother-of-three commented. "She's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together.

"And she's the best mom to her daughter and that's where all of her energy is going."