John Carpenter considering return to filmmaking

Horror legend John Carpenter is working on a "couple of feature ideas" as he considers making his return to the director's chair.

The Halloween icon has been focused on the music side of his career since his last film, The Ward, was released in 2010, although he stepped behind the camera in 2016 and 2017 to shoot a trio of video shorts, including a reimagining of his classic horror tale Christine as a music promo.

Now Carpenter has teased fans about a few possible projects which may lure him back to filmmaking.

"I'm working on some TV stuff and a couple of feature ideas," he shared at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

However, he won't be making an official announcement until he's completely ready: "It's a different time now, so it takes a long time for them to get set up," Carpenter continued. "You'll know it when you know it. I don't know it (yet)."

Although the 71 year old hasn't taken charge of a movie in almost a decade, he did serve as an executive producer on the 2018 reboot of his Halloween franchise, but that doesn't mean he's keen to lend a hand on other revamps of his past releases, including the planned Escape From New York, which will be written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

And Carpenter insists original star Kurt Russell won't be tempted to revisit their 1981 sci-fi/fantasy for the updated version.

"He's not interested in participating," the filmmaker shared. "His attitude is, 'We took the chance, why don't you take the chance? Why don't you go out and make something?' He's always brave."

Carpenter is set to receive the Director's Fortnight Golden Coach award at the Cannes Film Festival, following in the footsteps of 2018 honouree, Martin Scorsese.