Robert Downey, Jr. shares scenes from final day on Avengers set

Robert Downey, Jr. has shared video from his last day on the Avengers: Endgame set online.

The original Marvel comic book movie star, who led the 22-film series with Iron Man back in 2008, waited for director Joe Russo to lift his spoiler ban to give fans a taste of his emotional farewell to the film franchise.

In one scene before his character's demise, he meets up with Iron Man's protege, Spider-Man, on the green-screen battlefield and shares a hug with the web slinger, played by Tom Holland, while in another he says farewell to the crew, joking, "I got a lot of feelings, but I'm gonna take Chris' (co-star Evans) lead. I'm gonna save them for Instagram."

He then embraces directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their crew members as Steely Dan's Reelin' in the Years plays in the background.

Joe Russo lifted his spoiler ban on 6 May (19), telling fans who had avoided revealing how the film ends they could talk about the blockbuster's pivotal scenes after that date.

The moviemaker and his brother released a statement ahead of the Marvel movie's release at the end of April urging fans not to spoil the ending of the feature by posting details about who lives and who dies online, and their stars also joined the no spoiler campaign by filming videos as part of a #DontSpoilTheEndgame initiative.

Joe told Good Morning America he's been happy with the way fans have responded to his wishes, but he announced all bets were off from 6 May, because Avengers devotees made it clear they wanted to hit chat rooms and social media to discuss the final film in the current Marvel franchise.

"Give it two weekends. Not everyone can get there the first weekend, but I think if you haven't seen it yet you should get out there and see it, because I think, by Monday, people will be talking about it," Russo said on 3 May.

The film has become the second highest-grossing movie of all time, behind Avatar.