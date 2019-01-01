NEWS Pamela Anderson urges Ariel Winter to 'stay strong' after social media criticism Newsdesk Share with :







Pamela Anderson has reached out to Ariel Winter and encouraged her to "stay strong" in the face of social media trolls.



The Modern Family actress has been repeatedly forced to defend herself after she lost weight due to switching up her anti-depressant medication, and she recently took on an Instagram user who accused her of having plastic surgery to achieve her slimmer figure.



Former Baywatch star Pamela wrote a long series of tweets about social media trolls on Thursday and concluded by offering her support to the 21-year-old.



"It's really nobody's business what we do personally. We are public figures because of our work on Television and Film - art or activism. With it comes a responsibility not a sick invasion of privacy. It's up to you what you wish to share," Pamela tweeted. "We all try to do the best we can. Beauty is on the inside. And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy (sic), rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone. Stay strong @arielwinter1 (blowing a kiss emoji)."



In her tweets, the 51-year-old also explained that celebrities shouldn't take "swift and damaging remarks" personally because they are a reflection of the user's "self-hatred" and while someone may want to defend themselves "it's a waste of energy to engage".



"Unfortunately when you are in public eye you are going to have people judge your every move... it's quite a science to stay out of this," she added.



Ariel was hit with fresh plastic surgery accusations after attending an Upfronts party on Monday night, and she responded to the troll by writing, "You're also wrong about all of it by the way :) one breast reduction & I lost weight but you do you boo."



At the party, she admitted to People, "If you don't stand up for yourself, who's going to stand up for you? Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I'm doing it."