Amber Tamblyn shares abortion story to protest strict Alabama law

Amber Tamblyn is the latest celebrity to come forward with her abortion story to campaign against Alabama's strict ban on pregnancy terminations.

A number of celebrities have used social media to express their outrage at Alabama lawmakers who voted to pass the HB 314 law, which outlaws pregnancy termination and threatens doctors with a 99-year prison sentence if they ignore the legislation, on Tuesday night (14May19), shortly after state officials in Georgia and Ohio signed a bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

Stars such as Busy Phillips, Minka Kelly and Milla Jovovich have revealed they had abortions in response to the decision, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber added her own story to the mix on Thursday.

"In 2012, I had an abortion. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. I still think about it to this day," she tweeted. "But these truths do not make me regret my decision. It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life. I have not a single doubt about this. #YouKnowMe."

The 36-year-old, who has a two-year-old daughter with comedian David Cross, used the hashtag launched by former Dawson's Creek star Busy when she revealed she had an abortion at the age of 15 on her TV show Busy Tonight last week.

"The statistic is one in four women will have an abortion before age 45," she said. "That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion.' Well, you know me."

Friday Night Lights star Minka also used the #YouKnowMe hashtag when she told her fans on Thursday that she terminated a pregnancy when she was younger and "it was the smartest decision I could've made".