Henry Golding gushes over Last Christmas co-star Emilia Clarke

Henry Golding has nothing but praise for his “phenomenal” Last Christmas co-star Emilia Clarke.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor portrays Tom in the upcoming movie, while the Game of Thrones actress plays his love interest Kate.



Directed by Paul Feig from a script by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson, Henry has now shared that he loved working with Emilia on the project.



“I can’t give away too much but it’s an amazing tale that Emma Thompson wrote,” he said in a video interview for Collider.com. “Emilia Clarke plays my opposite and she is absolutely phenomenal in this. I play a character called Tom, he meets Kate - Kate is the main character of the story, and she’s kind of fallen on hard times and really can’t figure out who she is as a person. They bump into each other and they go on a series of dates and they learn so much about each other and try to help each other through these sort of difficult periods in life.”



Last Christmas is loosely inspired by the music of George Michael, especially his 1984 Wham! hit Last Christmas. And while the film also features Emma in the role of Adelia, and appearances from the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone and Sue Perkins, Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul recently divulged in a chat with the same film publication that the city of London is the real star.



“(It’s a) love letter to London. We shot all in central London in locations that people don’t normally shoot at like Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus, on The Strand, on The Embankment, in Covent Garden,” he smiled. “I love London, my mom’s side of the family is British, so it really exciting to show off the London that I love.”

Last Christmas set to hit cinemas in November (19).