Arnold Schwarzenegger drop-kicked while meeting fans in South Africa

Arnold Schwarzenegger has assured fans he's fine after being drop-kicked in the back during a fan event in South Africa.

In a shocking video shared on social media, the 71-year-old is seen signing autographs before a man rushes behind him and kicks his back with both feet, causing Arnold to fall forward.

The attacker could be heard shouting, "I want a Lamborghini," as he was detained by security at the event. The man was later handed over to police officers, event officials said.

The Terminator star was signing autographs and chatting with fans during a skipping competition at the Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg on Friday (17May19) when the incident occurred.

Arnold later assured fans on Twitter that he was fine and initially thought he had been simply "jostled by the crowd".

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat," he posted on Saturday.

He appeared in good spirits about the incident, and shared another clip of the kick from a different angle.

"And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn't get the spotlight. By the way... block or charge?" the True Lies star asked his followers, before urging them to focus on the athletes at the event instead of the attack.

"We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let's put this spotlight on them," he added.