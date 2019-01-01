Awkwafina and Regina Hall join Breaking News In Yuba County

Awkwafina, Regina Hall and Samira Wiley have been added to the all-star cast of Tate Taylor's new flick, Breaking News In Yuba County.

It was recently announced that Mila Kunis and Allison Janney had signed up for the crime-drama, which is due to kick off production in Mississippi next month.

Laura Dern was also attached to the project at one point, but has since had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict.

According to editors at Deadline, Oscar winner Janney will portray a pencil pusher who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack.

After burying his body, she begins to take advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. However, she soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to hide the truth, especially from her half-sister, played by Kunis, a local news anchor who's desperate for a story, and Hall's determined local police detective.

Hollywood newcomer Amanda Idoko has penned the script, while Taylor's Wyolah Films is producing along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker's Nine Stories and Franklin Leonard's The Black List.

Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin and Kunis' Bad Moms co-star Wanda Sykes are also said to be in advanced negotiations to join the impressive cast.

The Help director Taylor is also gearing up for the release of summer horror Ma, which reunites him with Octavia Spencer, followed by action drama Eve, which features Jessica Chastain, another of his The Help stars.