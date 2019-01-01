Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of painting bruises on her body in deposition

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife of painting injuries on her body to make him look like an abuser.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a $50 million (£38 million) defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard earlier this year (19), after she implied she was a domestic violence victim in a piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, and now his deposition has been obtained by The Blast. In it he details and disputes numerous allegations the actress has made against him.

"Ms. Heard’s fabricated domestic violence allegations against me are categorically and demonstrably false," Depp said. He went on to suggest Amber completely fabricated her stories of abuse, going as far as to fake bruises in photos using makeup.

"I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May, 2016, when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week," he added. "I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman."

Depp also included photos in the new court documents of several injuries he allegedly sustained from Heard during their rollercoaster relationship.

Johnny and Amber were married for 15 months before she filed for divorce in 2016.

Shortly after he filed for defamation, Amber submitted court documents detailing the multiple times she was an alleged victim of her ex-husband's temper, claiming she hid in bathrooms and bedrooms to escape him and once had to protect her sister when Depp allegedly turned on her during a fight.

He now states: "After years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax," and insists, "Her lies are internally inconsistent, shifting, and directly contradicted by overwhelming sworn testimonial, photographic, audio, video, and other evidence."

In his latest court documents, Depp also claims Heard or "one of her friends" defecated in his bed "as some sort of a sick prank before they left for Coachella together" after a row.

He concludes his lengthy deposition by stating: "Cynically relying on the concept of #believewomen that has been promoted as part of the important #metoo movement, Ms. Heard’s ‘evidence’ rests primarily on her word and that of her dependent friends. She and they have falsely accused me of violence, although interestingly none of her ‘witnesses’ say they ever witnessed any violence.

"And they did this despite the inconvenient truth of my possession of eyewitness statements provided under penalty of perjury and photographs of her converse violence committed against me, overwhelming evidence that her various abuse claims and the injuries that she claimed ensued from them are hoaxes, the fact of her own prior arrest and incarceration for domestic violence against her previous wife, and new witnesses who are now coming forward to describe the brutal violence they suffered at her hands."