Nick Park teases new Wallace & Gromit project

Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park has teased a new project featuring the much-loved duo.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner shared that he has ideas for the calamitous couple to feature in some short films for TV, but also isn't ruling out another Wallace & Gromit movie after the huge success of The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005.

"I think having just reached (age) 60, you sort of start to think how much can I do, you know?" the Aardman Animations director explained. "And I've got so many ideas, and feature films just take so long. So, I'm not saying 'no' but at the moment, a half hour seems far more attractive I must say."

And fans can expect a return to the nostalgia of previous Wallace & Gromit capers, including 1993's The Wrong Trousers.

"I feel I'm onto a good idea," Park shared. "And I can't give too much away because it would spoil it really, but it's Wallace & Gromit up to their old antics."

The Oscar and BAFTA winning short is by far Park's favourite, and he explained that the "perfect" story, which featured the duo battling against a villainous penguin, was the inspiration for the inventor and his loyal canine companion's new adventure.

"I tend to hold The Wrong Trousers as a model so to speak for a perfect story. That one seems to have gone down the best and I think it is the best one and there's a simplicity about it that's effective... I'm not saying this will be exactly like that but there may be more than one speaking character. It's trying to keep the story simple, although the setting can get big," he teased.

However, Park did not comment on who would voice Wallace, following the death of actor Peter Sallis in 2017.