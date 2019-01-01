Jamie Foxx laughs off flubbed line during live TV sitcom broadcast

Jamie Foxx didn't let a flubbed line get in the way of a laugh as he took part in the live TV recreation of All In The Family on Wednesday night.

The Oscar-winning actor took on the role of George Jefferson in Jimmy Kimmel's highly-anticipated tribute to Norman Lear - Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Jamie was meant to insult Anthony Anderson's character Uncle Henry with a quip which went: "Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother - but you know, we were broke, so all we could afford was you."

However, when he got to the punchline, Jamie stumbled and stuttered. But instead of getting embarrassed by the flub, Jamie turned it into a comedic moment - breaking character entirely as he told his co-stars: "It's live! Everyone sitting at home just thinking their TV just messed up."

The unexpected interruption led to cheering from the studio audience, while many of Jamie's fellow actors struggled to maintain their composure. While Anthony tried not to laugh at the error, Woody Harrelson, who was playing Archie Bunker, burst into full-on laughter and had to turn around to conceal his giggles. But Wanda Sykes and Marisa Tomei, who played Weezy Jefferson and Edith Bunker respectively, managed to stick to the script and not break character as they moved the episode on after Jamie's flub.

Fans watching at home were quick to praise the actor for turning the mistake into a must-see moment, with one writing on Twitter: "All in the family is hilarious. Jamie Foxx pretty funny goofing up and Marisa Tomei is awesome."

"I know it's like frowned upon, but when actors in a live show, comedy especially, break the wall, it is hilarious. Watching this all in the family/Jefferson's is amazing. So good to see Jamie Foxx on tv again," another wrote.

Others were less impressed, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "I was impressed with the All In The Family recreation. However, @iamjamiefoxx ruined the last scene, not because he flubbed but that he didn't just start over, as if that's how the scene was supposed to go."