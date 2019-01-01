Michelle Williams: '#MeToo movement is making big waves in Hollywood'

The #MeToo movement has had a big impact on actress Michelle Williams' career - she no longer gets groped at meetings.

The anti-harassment campaign launched on the back of the Harvey Weinstein misconduct scandal in 2017 and was particularly aimed at women in the entertainment industry, who had been assaulted and mistreated by male film bosses, studio chiefs and actors.

In a new The Hollywood Reporter roundtable interview with her peers Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Emilia Clarke, and Danai Gurira, Williams admits she has noticed a big change in the way she is treated in Hollywood - and she puts it down to the success of #MeToo.

"The dynamic on sets has changed," she says. "They (producers and co-workers) don't hug you anymore. You don't get a morning grope, you get a handshake now.

"And I feel like I'm heard in a different way - or that the space has opened up for me to be able to be heard. There wasn't even a space before. Like the air was so thick you just figured out how to work underneath or around it."

She also opened up about her pay disparity shocker after it was revealed she was earning a lot less than her All The Money In The World co-star Mark Wahlberg for reshoots on the film after Kevin Spacey was edited out of the project.

"I went to (Washington) D.C. recently to speak on pay equality... and something that was interesting that was said to me there was that they (politicians and activists) were so grateful for me coming to tell this story because when you're talking about $10 versus $14, people have a hard time hearing the difference. But when you use an example as extreme as mine, it really (hits home)."

Michelle's contract for the film required her to agree to any reshoots for $80 (£63)-per-day, while Wahlberg negotiated an extra $1.5 million (£1.2 million).

"As far as anything that's happened in my life publicly, it's the most exciting and the most important thing that I've ever been involved in," Michelle adds.