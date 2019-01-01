Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns movie gets release date

Zach Galifianakis' movie version of Between Two Ferns has finally received a release date.

The long-rumoured project between The Hangover star and executives at Netflix was confirmed in December, with production well underway.

Now, the movie - based on the Funny or Die low-budget talk show series - will be released on 20 September.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the FYSEE Event for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

The movie will document Galifianakis and his crew as they take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation, after the actor is humiliated by Will Ferrell.

Scott Aukerman, who has directed a number of episodes of Between Two Ferns, will helm the movie alongside Galifianakis.

However, it is not yet known whether the feature will follow the same format as the original, in which the host chats with stars while sitting between two potted ferns.

Galifianakis often trades barbs and insults with his A-list guests for the duration of the interview, and in keeping with the amateur aesthetic of the show, on-screen graphics contain deliberate comedic errors.

Casting is billed as "celebrities you've heard of," but no one was confirmed in the latest announcement.

Yet, editors at The Hollywood Reporter indicated that the likes of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, TV host Letterman, and actor Keanu Reeves may appear. In addition, the 49-year-old's co-stars from The Hangover franchise, such as Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper, are likely to be involved.