Sylvester Stallone tears up over standing ovation at Cannes retrospective

Sylvester Stallone teared up as an adoring audience gave him a standing ovation at a special screening of Rambo: First Blood at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (24May19).

The 72-year-old was joined by his Jennifer Flavin and daughter Sistine for a celebration of his illustrious career, which included a screening of the 1982 classic action movie along with a preview for his upcoming movie, Rambo V: Last Blood.

A dapper Stallone donned a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo on the red carpet, with his 50-year-old wife wearing a long-sleeved black, shimmery gown by the same designer.

Inside the honorary event, the Rocky star was introduced by Cannes’ boss Thierry Fremaux as a short film paying tribute to Stallone's impressive career was shown.

An emotional Stallone struggled to hold back his tears as the crowd stood in respect while he walked to the stage, according to Deadline.

Once on stage, Stallone reflected on the beginnings of his career and spoke about how surreal the special night in Cannes was for him.

“When I started out, I just wanted to get a job. Then I discovered writing, and it was a fun way to express myself. Ya know, without failing, if I had succeeded in what I wanted to do, it would have been over,” he said.

“But the fact is that I failed and found something else to do, which is be able to take the words inside and put ’em on the page and hopefully they would relate to everyone,” the actor continued. “I want to thank the power of the written word. This is the most extraordinary event I’ve ever seen. I did not expect this.”

Rambo V: Last Blood is set for release in September (19).