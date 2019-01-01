Allison Williams reminds loved ones she's only acting in scary film roles

Allison Williams has had to convince her family and friends she's not actually a villain in real life due to her roles in horror films.

The former Girls actress scared her loved ones to death as psychotic girlfriend Rose Armitage in Jordan Peele's 2017 hit Get Out and laughs her new Netflix thriller The Perfection is having the same effects.

"After the trailer for The Perfection came out, a couple of people close to me just sort of looked at me and were like, 'What is going on? Why are you always playing someone that we know is tricking us in some way?'," she tells USA Today. "They all started thinking, 'Is that happening in real life? What is this about you and are you in therapy working through this? Because we need to make sure that we're all safe.' But luckily they all understand that I'm an actor and this is what I do for a living."

Allison claims she's also approached with caution by Get Out fans when she's out in public.

"I now have a whole other set of interactions with people who've seen Get Out that are very interesting," she details. "The odd thing about Get Out is that the interaction has a slight panic to it, because they are both interested in talking to me about the movie but slightly scared of me at the same time.

"I've been asked to hold keys in a photo. I've been asked to look scary while they make a scared face. I've had some interesting TSA (Transport Security Administration) interactions at the airport – all kinds of things."

As for The Perfection, Allison advises viewers to keep an open mind.

"Go in expecting to be able to predict nothing," she says.

The Perfection made its Netflix debut on Friday.