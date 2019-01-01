Bill Murray took co-stars out for a cop car joyride on new zombie film

Chloe Sevigny took the ride of her life in a police car with Bill Murray while filming their new horror film The Dead Don't Die.

The zombie flick was a blast to shoot with Murray on set, according to Chloe, who along with castmate Adam Driver was swooped along on wild antics led by Bill on a regular basis.

“He brought us on a joyride in a cop car,” Sevigny recalled at Cannes Film Festival to The Big Ticket podcast. “It was raining and we were waiting for the rain to pass. It was like a New England summer storm situation, and we were just sitting in the cop car. He’s like, ‘You guys want to go for a ride?’ and he just pulled out (of the set), didn’t tell any of the PAs (production assistants), didn’t tell any of the producers.”

During the random drive, Chloe realised they were really out in the wilderness when Murray asked his passengers if they had any cash or their cell phones with them.

“We’re in a car with no money, no phones!” she shared. “He’s like, ‘I remember this farm stand that I went to a couple days ago'. So we pulled up to the farm stand with the lights going. It was straight up Bill Murray antics. It was so fun."

The Dead Don't Die marks the third time Chloe has worked with director Jim Jarmusch, who wrote her a letter to invite her to join the horror comedy's cast.

“He sent me a letter in the mail - snail mail - explaining this movie that he was doing,” she recalled. “He said, ‘I want to make this ridiculous zombie picture', He’s like, ‘I don’t know'. He’s very self-deprecating. ‘I don’t know, I want to make this, like, zombie thing.’”

The Dead Don't Die, which is released in June, also features appearances by Selena Gomez, RZA, Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop, Rosie Perez and Steve Buscemi.