Emilia Clarke knew she'd made it when Brad Pitt bid on her auction

Emilia Clarke knew she'd made it in Hollywood when Brad Pitt bid to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her at a star-studded auction.

The 32-year-old discussed the surreal moment during a Hollywood Reporter Roundtable interview with fellow actresses Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash.

When asked to describe the time they knew they'd made it in Hollywood, Emilia shared her story, revealing that she was stunned with the Hollywood icon began bidding for the opportunity to watch their favourite episode of the HBO show with her.

"I was at a gala event where I'd been asked to auction something, so I was like, 'I don't know, come watch your favourite episode with me and we'll eat a horse's heart or something.' And I thought it would be a private thing where they wouldn't say (the item) out loud, but then I have to stand up and it turns into a thing," Emilia, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, explained.

"The room goes completely silent and I'm going to die and then one of my friends puts his paddle up. Suddenly, some other people start to put their paddles up and one of those people was Brad Pitt.

"I went the colour I'm wearing right now (pink). My friend ultimately won, go figure," she laughed.

Patricia, who was also at the auction, confirmed that there was "a lot of back-and-forth" as Brad bid on the chance to spend some quality time with Emilia while watching Game of Thrones.

"It was the most ridiculous experience of my entire existence," the British actress gushed.