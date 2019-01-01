Jason Momoa 'feeling homesick' following Game of Thrones finale

Jason Momoa has been reflecting on his time on Game of Thrones following the broadcast of the show's final episode.

The actor, who played Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo in the first season of the hit HBO series, took to Instagram on Sunday (27May19) to share the sentimental snap, which showed the actor laughing as he lay in the back of a van.

Explaining the post, the star wrote in the caption: "So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend.

"While filming (Game of Thrones) we had a lil (little) break. We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness," he continued, before quipping, "Turns out it’s perfect everywhere."

The 39-year-old Aquaman star went on to gush over his short-lived tenure on the show, and admitted he "still misses" his castmates from the series.

"So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most," Jason shared. "I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started."

Despite making his final appearance on the show back in 2012, the star has kept up with the series, and recently shared his frustrations over the death of his on-screen wife Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of her lover Jon Snow in the show's season eight finale

"F**k you. F**k you. Let me get this s**t straight. You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi," he raged during an Instagram Live stream. "Oh my god… We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight."