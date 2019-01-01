NEWS Laura Dern asked to consider Jurassic World role by Bryce Dallas Howard Newsdesk Share with :







Original Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern has been asked to rejoin the franchise by Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard.



The flame-haired actress, who plays Claire Dearing in the rebooted dino movies alongside Chris Pratt, showed up on a breakfast TV show to ask Laura Dern the all-important question.



The Twin Peaks star was promoting the second season of hit HBO drama Big Little Lies on Good Morning America when she recognised a familiar face in the crowd. Laura, who played Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park 26 years ago, was asked if she thought she'd ever return to the dinosaur movie franchise by Bryce, and she was quick to reply: "Do you know something I may not...? If I were too, would you join me?" Bryce didn't hesitate and fired back, "Hell, yes. Yes!"



Bryce was on the show to promote her new film Rocketman, and she later said: "Jurassic is not Jurassic without Laura Dern, absolutely."



Jeff Goldblum, who starred opposite Laura and Sam Neill in Steven Spielberg's first film and also the 1997 follow-up The Lost World, made his return to the franchise in last year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.



He has also called for Laura to reprise her role.



"I don't want to pass on gossip like my character," he previously said to Entertainment Tonight. "But it would be good news to me and to everyone, (to) millions and billions of people all over the world... all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns, a very powerful, brilliant woman she is. Laura and Ellie Sattler."