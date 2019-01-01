Kenneth Branagh proud of his Marvel Cinematic Universe contribution

Kenneth Branagh is "very proud" of the part he played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2011, the five-time Oscar nominee directed Thor, and introduced Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

While the movie has received mixed reviews, it was noted that Branagh had paved the way for a different kind of Marvel movie, introducing audiences to the Nine Realms and Norse mythology, and set the bar for the movie's two sequels - Thor: The Dark World helmed by Alan Taylor, and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok.

“I'm very proud of my part of it,” Branagh told Den of Geek. “Which was providing a sort of backbone that they could comically riff off, but at least it originally contained some of the high stakes Nine Realms import that that larger mythology has to have as well.”

Thor was just the fourth movie in what became a huge 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Endgame bringing the saga to a sweeping, poignant conclusion.

“I think it's an amazing thing to be a part of,” Branagh shared. “And especially to know that back then, plans though they might have had, they had no idea that it could become what it's become.”

However, the 58-year-old Brit confessed he still hasn't had chance to watch the final Avengers movie, despite having such a personal attachment to the film.

“But I'm looking forward to that enormously, on quite a personal level,” he explained. “I think anybody, of the many, many people who were involved in that whole thing, does have sort of a personal (attachment).

"It's a moving thing for me because I know the massive effort it has been for them, and that they've never assumed anything (and) they've always stayed honest, I think, in their love for the characters and love for comic books, so I can't wait to see what they've done with the characters."