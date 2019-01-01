Alec Baldwin worried Beetlejuice would end his career

Alec Baldwin fretted that starring in Beetlejuice would end his Hollywood career.

The 61-year-old joined other big names including Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton – who played the iconic black and white suited titular character – for Tim Burton's 1988 offbeat classic.

The plot follows a young married couple, who become ghosts after they both die in a car accident. When their much-loved home is sold to an annoying family, they enlist the help of a devious poltergeist named Beetlejuice to help them reclaim their home.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Baldwin confessed he didn't understand the unusual film, and was concerned audiences would reject the quirky comedy.

"When we did Beetlejuice, I had no idea what it was about. I thought my, all of our, careers are going to end with the release of this film. Maybe we're all going to be dead," he shared.

While filming Beetlejuice, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Makeup, Baldwin was in awe at Keaton’s presence on set.

"Michael came and he knew the secret because I would act and I would have some doubt... I was much more neurotic about what I would do when I was very young starting out off in films," Baldwin explained.

"Keaton just came out, he was like the comedy Annie Oakley. He was so self-assured. He just tore it up.”

Beetlejuice went on to be the first of many hits for director Burton, who collaborated again with Keaton just one year later on his first Batman movie, which featured Jack Nicholson in his iconic role as The Joker. The pair most recently teamed up on Burton’s version of Dumbo.