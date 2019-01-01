Peggy Lipton's daughter pens tribute to late actress

Peggy Lipton's daughter Kidada Jones has penned a sweet tribute to her mother a month after her passing.

The Twin Peaks actress lost her battle with cancer aged 72 early last month and, alongside a sweet snap of the pair together, fashion designer Kidada took to Instagram to reflect on her loss.

“There is a sacredness in tears,” the 45-year-old began her moving message with a quote from writer Washington Irving. "They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love ~ Washington Irving.”

Kidada, whose father is American producer and musician Quincy Jones, went on to confess she "aches deeply" for her mother's "physical presence", and insisted she felt privileged to be the actress' daughter.

“You are my north star, the light of my life and I will FOREVER savour the privilege and good fortune of being your daughter. I will never not miss you," she concluded.

Kidada and her sister Rashida, 43, announced news of their mother's passing in a statement last month, writing: "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.

"We can't put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond... She will always be a part of us."