Sophie Turner celebrates bachelorette party ahead of second Joe Jonas wedding

Sophie Turner was joined by pals including Maisie Williams as she celebrated her bachelorette party in Spain this weekend, ahead of her second wedding to Joe Jonas.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star wed the singer in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May, in a surprise, intimate ceremony. The couple are now planning to celebrate their nuptials in a larger ceremony with friends and family in France later this month, and Game of Thrones beauty Sophie prepared for the occasion by flying her closest friends out to Spain for a bachelorette bash.

According to Us Weekly, the 23-year-old was joined by Maisie and The Spanish Princess star Nadia Parkes, and flew the group out on a private jet, with her close friend Blair Noel Croce sharing pictures from the aircraft on Instagram on Sunday night.

"We can’t have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald’s & drinks on take off,” she wrote alongside a montage of snaps from the plane. “Bless that flight attendant’s heart.”

Us Weekly added that the group stayed in a hotel in East Benidorm, which featured a spa, poolside bar and was a stone's throw away from the nearest waterpark.

Sophie's bachelorette bash came after Joe celebrated with his nearest and dearest in a bachelor party in Ibiza shortly after their first wedding.

And the newlyweds are also planning to mark their wedding with a "huge party" following their French ceremony.

"The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake," a source told Us Weekly. "There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage."