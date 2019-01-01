Jada Pinkett Smith to receive Trailblazer honour at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Bad Moms actress will receive the honour, which is bestowed upon "game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment," from her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish at the ceremony.

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, in a statement. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

The Red Table Talk show host, who can soon be seen playing an FBI agent in Angel Has Fallen in August, will follow in the footsteps of previous honourees which include Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Emma Stone, and most recently, screenwriter/actress Lena Waithe.

The big nominees going into the ceremony are Avengers: Endgame, Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG and TV show Game of Thrones, with four each. Endgame leads the nominees for Best Movie, which also includes BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and Us, while the contenders for Best Show, alongside Game of Thrones, include Big Mouth, The Haunting of Hill House, Riverdale, and Schitt's Creek.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Shazam! actor Zachary Levi at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 17 June. Singer Lizzo and rapper/producer Bazzi will perform at the ceremony.