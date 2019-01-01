Selena Gomez would have loved to date a younger Bill Murray

Selena Gomez would "definitely" date Bill Murray if the movie veteran was 20 years younger.

The singer/actress really hit it off with the Ghostbusters icon while they were filming new zombie movie The Dead Don't Die, and Selena admits he would be her ideal man - if it wasn't for their 42-year age difference.

"He's so cool. I just feel like he's one of the funniest people I've ever met," the 26 year old gushed on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He's so genuine and so kind. I had a blast.

"If he were 20 years younger, I would definitely (date him)!"

Selena previously joked about marrying Bill in a post on Instagram after attending the project's premiere with her co-stars and director Jim Jarmusch at the Cannes Film Festival in France last month (May19).

"I'm so honoured to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast," she captioned a photo of the group. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."

Her remark came shortly after a photo of Bill whispering in Selena's ear on the red carpet went viral, while they were also spotted holding hands, leading some gossips to link the pair as a couple.

But the pop star insists the sweet nothings fans think he is whispering to her are simply odd comments.

"He just says the dumbest things," Selena shared. "He'll just ask me about hot dogs and say something else like, 'You look nice, Gomez,' and then he'll just kinda like, lean in again and be like, 'Where are you from again?'"

It seems the 68 year old is equally as enamoured with Selena, after lightheartedly suggesting he would have loved for her to meet his mum.

"If my mother were alive I'd bring her (Selena) home to her," he quipped. "'Mother, I want you to meet Selena.'"