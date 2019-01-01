Kate Bosworth on board for Blue Crush sequel

Kate Bosworth is ready to hit the beach again for a follow-up to her 2002 film Blue Crush.

The actress, who portrayed a competitive surfer in the sports drama, is eager to re-join her co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake for a second instalment, revealing she has her own ideas for the sequel's plot.

"I'm 100 per cent in for a Blue Crush reboot," she told People magazine at a recent event. "I have thoughts on how to do it."

Bosworth would also love a chance to bring back forthright female characters to the screen.

"What better time for a bada** female reboot. Why not now? That would be a dream," the 36-year-old added. "I just love strong female characters, and I feel like right now it's so important to see those strong female characters on screen. If I'm a part of something that inspires and it has longevity - that's it for me."

Blue Crush went on to gross over $40 million (£31 million) in the U.S., and a total of $51.8 million (£40 million) worldwide, with the flick receiving largely positive reviews.

Another movie, Blue Crush 2, debuted in 2011 as a direct-to-video release but was not connected to the original production and featured a different cast.

Since starring in Blue Crush, Bosworth has appeared in a string of films, including Superman Returns, Big Sur, and Still Alice.

Next up, she will appear as KC in Netflix series The I-Land, and is in the pre-production phases on The Devil Has a Name, a film about an oil matriarch who leaves the whole industry exposed when she attempts to outfight a bullish farmer whose water has been poisoned, and on action feature Force of Nature, which will be directed by her husband Michael Polish and is to co-star Mel Gibson.