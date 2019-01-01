NEWS JoJo Siwa addresses concerns after make-up recalled over asbestos Newsdesk Share with :







JoJo Siwa has addressed fans' concerns after her make-up was recalled when it tested positive for asbestos.



The Nickelodeon star shared a video to YouTube on Saturday, just over a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on her make-up kit with Claire's.



"I was gonna start this video all serious and dramatic, but that's not who I am," the 16-year-old former Dance Moms' star began.



"I just want to let everyone know that, no matter what, safety is myself and Nickelodeon's number one priority in everything. In every JoJo product and in everything out there," she continued.



Asbestos is a highly toxic mineral that can be used in plastic to make it stronger and, if ingested or inhaled, is incredibly dangerous.



Siwa did not acknowledge the serious health implications of asbestos, but told her fans to return the products to their nearest Claire's store for a refund.



"I just wanna let you guys know the situation, and I hope you understand and I thank you for understanding, because it is serious to me, and it means a lot to me," she continued. "'Cause it is my name, and it is my brand, and it is my face – quite literally."



The YouTube personality had partnered with Claire's on a cosmetics kit that included eye shadow, lip glosses and nail polish in a heart-shaped bag, before the FDA's warning that the product had tested positive for asbestos.