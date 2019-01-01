NEWS Lindsay Lohan's reality show cancelled by MTV Newsdesk Share with :







Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club reportedly won't be renewed by MTV for a second season after failing to impress in the ratings battle.



The programme followed Lindsay and the staff of the Mykonos club as they ran the nightspot, and initially debuted to decent ratings when it premiered in January.



However, as critics slammed the "vapid" programme, viewers began to turn off, and the ratings plummeted.



According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, MTV have now shelved the programme, after being disappointed the show didn't include more of Lindsay's often tumultuous personal life.



"(The show didn't have) enough drama," a source close to the production told the outlet. "They wanted 'breakdowns'. That's not where (Lindsay) is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway."



While bosses had been considering revamping the programme for a second season, they are said to have decided to cut their losses with the show.



"There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season," the insider added. "It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and (her mother) Dina and (sister) Ali, (but) that wasn't going to happen."



A representative for Lindsay confirmed "she is not doing another season" of the show.



The reports about the series being cancelled come after editors at Page Six also reported the club in Mykonos appears to have shut down.



"A friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season," one person told the publication.



Meanwhile, another person posted on social media last month that the club wasn't open then, either.



"They advertised being open for (the) summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it's literally (deserted). The Lohan sign is stripped off," they wrote.