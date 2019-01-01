Dax Shepard's children stunned to learn of parents' fame

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's daughters were stunned when they found out their parents were "famous".

The couple, who married in 2013, share two girls - Delta, four, and Lincoln, six. When it comes to having actors as parents, the children were unaware of just how well-known their mum and dad are, until Delta asked Dax why people listen to his podcast Armchair Expert.

"They know that Mom is Princess Anna from Frozen. They know that. They understand it," he explained during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "They've been to set. They've seen us work. They have seen billboards around, and people have taken photos of us when we're out and about.

"But I was talking with my daughter, and she said, 'Why do people listen to the podcast? Do they listen for you or Monica (Padman)?' - my co-host."

When Dax told his little girl that people listen because they know him, because he's famous, his daughter replied: "You're FAMOUS?"

The CHiPs star responded that he's "on TV and that's why people take pictures of us," to which the tot asked: "Does Mom know?"

It was at that point that Dax told her that The Good Place star Kristen is "more famous than dad" - to which his daughter was blown away.

"She understands how we're making a living, but this word 'famous' was its own thing like that at kindergarten I guess she - we were all of a sudden Taylor Swift or something or Pink," he laughed.