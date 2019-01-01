Tori Spelling's children didn't recognise her in Beverly Hills, 90210

Tori Spelling's children didn't recognise her when watching back her classic TV show Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress, now 46, was just 17 when she landed the role of Donna Martin on the much-loved programme, which she starred in 10 seasons until it ended in 2000.

But during an interview on 2DayFM's Breakfast Show with Grant, Ed & Ash on Tuesday, Tori admitted that her two eldest children - Liam, 12, and Stella, 11 - couldn't point her out while watching reruns of the sitcom.

"The first time I showed my oldest kids was probably four or five years ago and they're 11 and 12 now and they couldn't find me in it," Tori told the radio trio. "They didn't recognise me."

Mother-of-five Tori added: "(I was like), 'Okay where's Mummy? There's Jennie (Garth), there's Ian (Ziering), and mum,' and they're like, 'Nope!'"

The blonde star has long been rumoured to be a big fan of plastic surgery, despite only ever publicly admitting to having a nose job. However, she insisted that it was her hair colour that meant her daughter didn't spot her in the show.

"My daughter is here, and she said it's because I had different colour hair," she smiled.

Tori can be seen in show reboot BH90210 this summer.