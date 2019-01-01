NEWS Catherine Oxenberg weeps as daughter's sex cult leader is found guilty Newsdesk Share with :







Former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg sobbed through proceedings as Keith Raniere was found guilty of running a sex cult in upstate New York on Wednesday (19Jun19).



Jurors in Brooklyn spent just five hours deliberating before finding the the Nxivm founder guilty on all counts and convicting him of racketeering among other charges.



Raniere, whose sex slaves included Oxenberg's daughter India, now faces life behind bars.



The Dynasty star wept in the courtroom as the verdict was announced, ending a seven-week trial, which included painful testimony from many of Raniere's victims, who claimed they were starved, branded with his initials and forced to sleep with him or perform other sex acts.



Raniere was also accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and convicted of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, attempted sex trafficking, forced labour conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.



Former Smallville actress Allison Mack and Seagram liquor heiress Claire Bronfman are among the Nxivm officials who have pleaded guilty to having links to the cult.



Raniere will be sentenced on 25 September (19).



Oxenberg is currently rebuilding her relationship with her daughter after rescuing her from the cult. India joined Nxivm after attending a meeting with her mother in 2011.



Catherine found what they were calling a female empowerment group "weird and creepy", but later discovered India had become a member of the organisation. Mother and daughter became estranged after the former Dynasty star challenged India about her links to the group.



The veteran actress has detailed the fight to rescue her child in a new book, titled Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult.