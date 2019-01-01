Beloved author Judith Krantz dead

Bestselling author Judith Krantz has died.

The novelist passed away from natural causes at her home in Bel Air, California on Saturday (22Jun19), aged 91.

Born Judith Tarcher in New York City, she graduated from Wellesley College in 1948 and moved to Paris, France, where she worked as a fashion publicist.

She returned to the Big Apple for a job at Good Housekeeping, eventually becoming the magazine's Fashion Editor.

As a journalist, her articles were published by McCall's, Ladies' Home Journal and Cosmopolitan, but she found fame as a novelist in the late 1970s when she turned 50 with the book Scruples, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Her second novel, Princess Daisy, was another big hit and helped establish Krantz as a literary powerhouse.

According to Deadline, more than 80 million copies of her books are in print in over 50 languages.

Seven of her novels have been adapted for television as mini-series, with her late husband Stephen Falk Krantz serving as executive producer.

She also wrote one original miniseries for television, Judith Krantz’s Secrets, in 1992.

Her book titles also include I’ll Take Manhattan, Dazzle, Lovers, and The Jewels of Tessa Kent.