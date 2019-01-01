Richard Madden and Jodie Comer lead TV Choice Awards nominees

Richard Madden and Jodie Comer are among the stars shortlisted for prizes at Britain's TV Choice Awards.

Richard is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as a police protection officer in the thrilling BBC drama, Bodyguard, while Jodie gets a Best Actress nod for her performance as the deadly assassin Villanelle in hit show Killing Eve.

Both programmes are also up for Best New Drama, and are shortlisted alongside Netflix's youth-oriented series Sex Education, and ITV crime drama The Bay.

Game of Thrones, BBC1's Line of Duty, and the period dramas Poldark and Victoria are up for Best Drama Series.

Nominated for Best Actor alongside Richard are Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, as well as Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner.

Jodie will compete against another Line of Duty star, Vicky McClure, Brenda Blethyn, who plays the title character in the detective show Vera, and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson for Best Actress.

Britain's Got Talent, Dancing On Ice, The Great British Bake Off, and Strictly Come Dancing are nominated for Best Talent Show, while Love Island, First Dates and spin-off First Dates Hotel, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are all up for Best Reality Show.

Other notable nominees include EastEnders hardman Danny Dyer, who is up for Best Soap Actor, and beloved British broadcaster David Attenborough's latest epic series, Blue Planet, which is shortlisted for Best Factual Show.

The awards, hosted by U.K. quiz show veteran Richard Osman on behalf of U.K. magazine TV Choice, will be held at The London Hilton on Park Lane on 9 September.