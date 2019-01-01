Former Disney Star Christy Carlson Romano launches cooking show

Actress Christy Carlson Romano is showing off her skills in the kitchen with a new YouTube cooking series.

The 35-year-old former Disney star was recently joined by her Kim Possible co-star Will Friedle for the launch episode of Christy's Kitchen Throwback, which featured the pair making 'nacos' together - tacos filled with nachos.

While cooking, Christy and Will answered fan questions and had some fun with their Kim Possible action figures, reenacting their onscreen animated characters Kim and Ron's first kiss.

Christy's new venture follows a shocking essay she wrote for Teen Vogue last month (May19), in which she came clean about her struggles with drinking and depression.

Speaking to Page Six, Christy explained she wrote it "to be open and show people a different side" of herself.

"I have been ready to explore how I embrace my past, but also do something fun. It's still valuable to fans, the things I've done in the past," she said. "I'm not one of those people who's going to be completely denying the nostalgic factor of (TV shows) Even Stevens or Kim Possible or Cadet Kelly or anything I was associated with, so why not lean into it? Why not enjoy the fact that I have people who really like to talk about it and want to celebrate it?"

"So I think this show is a celebration of nostalgia," she added.

Christy's Kitchen Throwback will feature a different guest each week, and its host hopes to enlist YouTube personalities, as well as former Disney and Nickelodeon stars.