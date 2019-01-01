NEWS Jack Nicholson ends acting hiatus with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cameo Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Lew Temple has claimed Jack Nicholson makes a surprise cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The 82-year-old was last seen onscreen in 2010 movie How Do You Know, which was a box office bust.



He's been quiet since then, but Temple revealed during Canada's recent Cornwall & Area Pop Event that he will be seen in Quentin Tarantino's star-studded offering later this year.



"That experience is amazing, just to be observing," Temple said. "I'm a spoke in a wheel in that movie, which is fine, but to watch (Leonardo) DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt, and Al Pacino, and Jack Nicholson, and Kurt Russell, and Margot Robbie, Luke Perry before he had passed, God rest his soul... and then to have Quentin Tarantino overseeing it all, this guy is a mad man. He becomes his movie."



Temple's admission is the first time fans have heard about Nicholson's appearance in the film, which received a lengthy standing ovation when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May.



Nicholson was set to end a nine-year hiatus and star alongside Kristen Wiig in a remake of German-Austrian comedy-drama Toni Erdmann, but the Hollywood veteran dropped out of the project last summer.



Bill Murray was originally eyed for the role in the movie, which tells the story of a woman who tries to reconnect with her outlandish father but lost out to Nicholson. As yet, the role has not been recast.



Lisa Cholodenko has since been tapped to write and direct the film, with Wiig still attached in the lead role originated by German actress Sandra Huller.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released in the U.S. on 26 July, and the U.K. on 14 August.