Andy Muschietti in talks to direct The Flash movie

It filmmaker Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct the long-gestating movie adaptation of The Flash.

Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein had initially signed on as co-writers and moviemakers for the DC Comics project in January 2018, but creative differences between the pair and leading man Ezra Miller are said to have delayed their progress, and they subsequently decided to walk away.

Now, Muschietti has emerged as Warner Bros. officials' top choice to take charge of the film, which has been in development since 2014, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

If he signs on, his sister and business partner Barbara Muschietti will join as a producer.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter writer Seth Grahame-Smith was once attached to directed the project but exited in 2016 only to be replaced by Dope scribe Rick Famuyiwa, who ultimately left the action film as well.

Meanwhile, studio bosses have chosen not to move forward with the script turned in by Miller and legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison following the actor's disagreements with Daley and Goldstein's light-hearted take on the speedy superhero.

Despite the news, Miller, who is said to have preferred a "darker" approach to the storyline, currently remains attached to reprise his role as the titular character, which he debuted in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Bumblebee's Christina Hodson is now being eyed to revamp the script, with production expected to begin early next year.

In addition to the It films, Muschietti directed 2013's Mama, featuring Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He reunited with Chastain on It: Chapter Two, which is due to hit cinemas in September.