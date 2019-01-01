Storm Reid eyed to play Idris Elba's daughter in The Suicide Squad

Storm Reid is reportedly the top choice to play Idris Elba's daughter in the new Suicide Squad movie.

Editors at film publication The Wrap have claimed that the 16-year-old is being eyed for role in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, though a deal has yet to be reached. Specific details about the part Reid could potentially play are being kept secret, with little known about Elba's character either.

Should the 16-year-old sign on for the movie, she and Elba will join John Cena among the new castmembers of the follow-up to 2016's supervillain film.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney are reportedly set to return as DC Comics characters Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang, respectively, while Oscar winner Viola Davis will also be back as Amanda Waller.

Reid has enjoyed a steady rise to fame in Hollywood, and recently appeared in HBO's new show Euphoria, alongside Zendaya, and reunited with A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay for her critically-acclaimed Netflix series, When They See Us.

The starlet will reportedly finish filming on The Invisible Man remake, with Elisabeth Moss, before beginning shooting the comic book movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is taking charge of the project, simply titled The Suicide Squad, with production expected to begin in September, ahead of an August 2021 release.

The first movie, directed by David Ayer and co-starring Will Smith, Jared Leto and Cara Delevingne, was critically mauled but went on to make almost $750 million (£600 million) at the global box office.

Elba was originally cast as Deadshot, effectively replacing Smith, although it was reported soon after the news was announced that the 50-year-old Oscar nominee was disappointed the British actor did not get his blessing before accepting the role.

According to editors at Collider, Elba and Gunn then created a new part in the movie for the Golden Globe-winning actor, but details are still under wraps.