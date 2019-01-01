Beyonce shuts down Grand Canyon for music video shoot

Beyonce took over an area of the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday to film her latest music video.

In footage obtained by TMZ.com, the Formation hitmaker can be seen shooting footage in the shadow of the spectacular Havasu Falls in the national park, for what is believed to be the visual for her new single Spirit, taken from the album The Lion King: The Gift.

The falls are located next to an exclusive campsite, owned by the Havasupai tribe, with only 300 camping passes approved each day.

TMZ.com reported law enforcement authorities told them: "Beyonce's team arranged the visit beforehand, and the tribe made an exception in her case by granting her use of the land for a few hours. Police are handling crowd control, because the nearby campground is packed."

Sources revealed the star flew in by helicopter and filmed for about five hours on the site. Her daughter Blue Ivy accompanied her on the shoot.

Beyonce's upcoming movie The Lion King, and the album The Lion King: The Gift, will be released on 19 July.