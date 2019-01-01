Cameron Boyce's sister breaks silence after actor's death

Cameron Boyce's sister has spoken for the first time about her brother's tragic death.

Following her sibling's passing on Saturday after a seizure in his sleep, Maya Boyce shared a series of pictures of herself with Cameron on Instagram, and wrote an emotional caption explaining how she's coping in the wake of his death.

"Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad," she wrote. "Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolise. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s. He was perfect."

Calling her brother "generous and kind", Maya added that he was fully aware of the responsibility that comes with being a role model.

"He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years,” she continued. "Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life. But what I’m holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes.”

Concluding her post, Maya said she had seen Cameron just hours before his death, and the pair had a "normal and fun" encounter which ended with them saying "I love you".

“I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received," she finished.

Maya's message came as Cameron's co-star Adam Sandler took to Instagram to urge fans to donate to several nonprofit organisations supported by the actor following his death.

"Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) worked hard to help other people through great charitable organisations like @thirstproject & @launitedway,” Adam wrote alongside a picture of Cameron on Thursday. “Let’s show our love and respect by continuing to support them in his name.”