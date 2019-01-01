Reese Witherspoon celebrates Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair with throwback photo

Reese Witherspoon has recalled her time filming Cruel Intentions 20 years ago by sharing a throwback photo of her and co-star Selma Blair.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a shot of the pair from the set of the drama, joking she found it "buried in a time capsule labelled '1999.'"

"@selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she's always kept me laughing!" Witherspoon captioned the shot.

While the two didn't have much on-screen time together in the production, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Witherspoon's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, the two later starred in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde.

"Love this," Blair beamed in response. "I would love to see you soon. You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. I always (love) you."

Blair was also part of a Cruel Intentions tribute as part of her 47th birthday last month.

Gellar was unable to be with her friend as she celebrated her big day, but she took to the photo-sharing site instead, writing along the sweet photo: "I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won't stop me from sending kisses. Happy Birthday @selmablair."

Cruel Intentions was originally released in March 1999.